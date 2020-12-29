ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.06 ($8.31) and last traded at €7.03 ($8.27). 42,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.88 ($8.09).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $352.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.66.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

