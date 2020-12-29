Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.