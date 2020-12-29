Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

