Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ADVM opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

