aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $57.74 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $57.74 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

