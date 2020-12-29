Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.62. 1,087,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,365,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

