AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

