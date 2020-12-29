Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 6%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 2,543,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,100,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

