Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 103.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Affimed by 1,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,487. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $465.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

