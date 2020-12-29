AgaveCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,974.00 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and $12,974.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

