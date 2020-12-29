AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Dec 20 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a dec 20 dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

