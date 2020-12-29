Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and $1.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,745.94 or 0.99867811 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029455 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00384886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00519214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00142483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.