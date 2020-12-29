Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Announces $1.34 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

