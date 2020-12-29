AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Receives €12.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.33 ($14.51).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €14.53 ($17.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 74.11. AIXTRON SE has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of €14.57 ($17.14).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

