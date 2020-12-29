Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $40,564.04 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. 31,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upped their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

