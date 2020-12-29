Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $113,406.24 and approximately $63.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

