ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (ASX:LEP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from ALE Property Group (LEP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.29.

In other news, insider Phillipa (Pippa) Downes sold 111,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.41), for a total value of A$533,048.10 ($380,748.64).

About ALE Property Group (LEP.AX)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

