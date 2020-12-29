Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $27.52 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

