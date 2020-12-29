Algorand Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a market cap of $419.05 million and approximately $111.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,138,866 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.