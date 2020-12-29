Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading 5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) traded up 5% during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allegro MicroSystems traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.03. 503,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,011,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

