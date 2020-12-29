Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($2.24). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($6.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.56. 366,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,028. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.50.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

