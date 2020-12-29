Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,240. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

