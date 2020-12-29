AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Increases Dividend to $5.00 Per Share

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $108.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

