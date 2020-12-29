American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $41.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

