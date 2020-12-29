American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $1,816,794.98 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

