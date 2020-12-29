American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report sales of $7.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $7.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $29.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.40 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 17,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

