American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMSWA. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

