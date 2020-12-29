Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,216. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

