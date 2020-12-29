Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ABCB stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

