Amino Network (AMIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,054.19

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $20,054.19 and approximately $21,049.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

