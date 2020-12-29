AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AMS alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMS and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 1 1 5 0 2.57 SSP Group 1 6 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMS and SSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $2.09 billion 2.87 $331.72 million N/A N/A SSP Group $3.57 billion 0.51 $162.00 million $0.37 11.14

AMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS 13.58% 16.00% 6.78% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMS has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMS beats SSP Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.