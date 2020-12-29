Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.18. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 40,026 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

