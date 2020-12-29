Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,700 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20.

On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.77. 10,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

