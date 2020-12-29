Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 97.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

