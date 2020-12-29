Analysts Anticipate Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Momo reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $40.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Momo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Momo by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Momo by 863.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,678 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 591.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

