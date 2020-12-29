Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.83. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.57. 3,230,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,760. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,670 shares of company stock valued at $67,724,371 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

