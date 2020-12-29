Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $338.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.90 million and the highest is $341.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $418.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 438.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

