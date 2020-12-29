Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Post -$2.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post ($2.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the lowest is ($3.50). PBF Energy posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($9.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.98) to ($9.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

