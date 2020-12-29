Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.35 Million

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $789.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.40 million to $830.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $834.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

