Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $116.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $432.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.46 million to $433.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $449.64 million, with estimates ranging from $444.50 million to $456.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,806. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

