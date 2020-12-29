Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.48 Billion

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $20.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.62 billion and the lowest is $20.28 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $21.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.53 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.44 billion to $75.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

