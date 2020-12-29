Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

