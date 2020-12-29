Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) to post sales of $13.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.78 million to $14.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $46.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.47 million to $46.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.55 million, with estimates ranging from $66.73 million to $74.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE OM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 257,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,414. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.