Analysts Set Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,608. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.