Analysts Set Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,608. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
