Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE AROC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,085. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Archrock by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

