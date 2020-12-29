Analysts Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 422,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.