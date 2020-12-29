Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) PT at $8.14

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 126.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IMV by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter worth $229,000.

IMV opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and other serious diseases. The company's DPX drug development platform, a formulation that provides a way to deliver active ingredients to the immune system using a novel mechanism of action.

