Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 222.20

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.20 ($2.90).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

LON IAG traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 166.15 ($2.17). 30,493,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.24.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

