Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) PT at $1.41

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

OAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $62,346.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock worth $444,307. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $263,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OAS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.00. 925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,807. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

