Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $163.15

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Qorvo stock opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $170.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

